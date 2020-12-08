The White House will host a summit on vaccines

Representatives of the Biden transition team were not invited to the event.

The administration of Donald Trump is holding a summit at the White House on Tuesday with experts who will outline plans for distributing coronavirus vaccines.

Representatives of President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team were not invited to the summit. However, they will continue the largest vaccination program in the country’s history after the inauguration on January 20.

President Trump is positioning the development of a vaccine as part of their heritage.

The operation “Supersonic speed” will be attended by Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, government experts, state leaders, and business representatives.

The purpose of the event is to highlight the vaccine’s safety and outline plans for its distribution.

On Monday, senior officials shared some details about the summit.

According to one source, Trump will open the event with a speech welcoming the development of vaccines.

The President will also sign an Executive order prioritizing the distribution of government-purchased vaccines to Americans. Another source said the decree would restrict the government’s right to transfer vaccines to other countries until there is an excess supply to meet domestic demand. Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity.

It is not clear how this decree will affect other countries ‘ access to vaccines. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday that his country expects to receive about 250,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine by the end of the year.

The food and drug administration will conduct a final review of the Pfizer vaccine on Thursday and hold a meeting on the Moderna vaccine later this month. Both vaccines were 95 percent effective.

Plans call for the distribution and administration of about 40 million doses of the two vaccines by the end of the year, with the first doses sent within hurs of being registered with the FDA.

Biden said Friday that the administration has not yet provided a detailed vaccination plan.

The White House insists that these plans have been developed.

A total of about 50,000 vaccination points participate in the state distribution system, officials said.