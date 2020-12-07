The White House told about the greatest test in the history of the United States

White House coronavirus coordinator Deborah Birx called the current surge in COVID-19 the biggest test in American history.

“This is not just the worst public health event, this is the worst event the country will face,” Burks said on NBC.

In turn, the head of the CDC’s medical regulator, Robert Redfield, said that the coming months would be “the most difficult time in the history of public health in the country.”

In the US, there is a sharp increase in cases of coronavirus. More than 280 thousand people with this diagnosis have already died.