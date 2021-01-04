The White House said that Trump would go on January 4 to a “victory rally” in Georgia

Earlier, the US president announced that he intends to speak in support of Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

The current President of the United States, Donald Trump, will travel from Washington to Georgia on Monday to participate in a” victory rally.” This is evidenced by the American leader’s schedule distributed on Sunday by the press service of the White House.

“The president will leave the White House at 6:10 p.m. for a victory rally in Dalton, Georgia,” the document says. It does not specify what kind of victory the president intends to celebrate.

In Georgia, on January 5, the second round of elections to the Senate of the US Congress will be held, the outcome of which depends on the balance of power in the upper house of the legislature. Earlier, Trump said that on January 4, he would travel to Georgia to speak at a rally in support of Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler participating in this election.

At the same time, he insists that he himself won the presidential election in Georgia in November. Simultaneously, according to official results, his opponent, Democrat Joseph Biden, won the state with 49.5% of the vote against 49.26% of the Republican Trump.