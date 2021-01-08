The White House reported on the possible appearance of a new type of COVID-19 in the United States

According to the TV channel, the new strain can be 50% more contagious than the variety that circulated in the country in the summer.

A working group at the White House, which deals with the fight against the pandemic, warned about the possible appearance of a new type of coronavirus in the United States. CNBC reported this with reference to the relevant document on Friday.

According to him, the new strain can be 50% more contagious than the variety that circulated in the country in the summer. Experts do not rule out that this was the main reason for the sharp increase in morbidity in the United States.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the country has so far recorded 21,776,072 cases of coronavirus infection, 367,635 people have died. The United States ranks first in the world in terms of the number of infected people.