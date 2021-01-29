The White House opposed the use of Biden’s name in advertising

The White House is against using the name of US President Joe Biden in advertising, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said at a briefing on Friday.

According to her, the administration’s policy is that the president’s name “should not be used in any commercial activities.”

Psaki declined to comment on specific ads for the law firm where Joe Biden’s younger brother Frank works. On the day of Biden’s inauguration, the firm released an ad highlighting Frank Biden’s closeness to his brother. This gave rise to suspicions of a conflict of interest.

Psaki also did not comment on the publication that the president spoke with his brother and asked him to refrain from such steps. According to her, Biden generally “talks a lot with his family members.”