The White House discussed measures against attacks on American personnel in Iraq

Senior leaders of the security sector attended the meeting.

On Wednesday, at the White House, a meeting of senior security officials took place, who decided to submit proposals for consideration to counter attacks on us military and diplomatic personnel in Iraq.

This was reported to Reuters by a senior representative of the US administration.

According to him, the meeting, which was held at the White House, was attended, in particular, by acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and National Security adviser Robert O’Brien.

As the source explained to Reuters, the meeting participants agreed that they would develop a “set of proposals” to present to President Donald Trump.