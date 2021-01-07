The Weeknd shocked fans with his plastic surgery. Video

The 30-year-old artist’s face became the subject of heated debate on the network after the release of the video Save Your Tears – the track was included in his new album After Hours. In the video, The Weeknd appears in a completely new image, which the plastic surgeon has clearly worked on. “But then you will see me, I will catch you by surprise,” the artist sings, predicting the audience’s reaction.

The fans of Abel Tesfaye (the singer’s real name) were really shocked. Someone remembered a line from his greatest hit Can’t Feel My Face; someone considered the transformation to be the Grammy drama’s consequences. Recall that The Weeknd and his new album were not included in any of the prestigious awards, the presentation of which was postponed due to the pandemic.