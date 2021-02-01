The Weeknd renounced his Grammy awards after scandal

Fans of the 30-year-old artist were extremely disappointed when the Grammy nominees became known: Abel Tesfaye and his new album After Hours did not fall into any category. Shocked by this situation, The Weeknd publicly accused the award of venality. In a new interview, he called the incident a personal “attack.”

“It all happened so suddenly. I definitely felt … I don’t know if it was sadness or anger. I think it’s just confusion. I wanted answers, – the singer shared in an interview with Billboard. – We did everything right. I’m not a cocky person. Not arrogant. People said that I would be nominated. The whole world said, “This is your year.” We were all overwhelmed. “

The Weeknd won three Grammy awards – in 2017 and 2015 – but now they “obviously mean nothing” to him. “In any case, I cannot make speeches. Forget about award ceremonies, ” added Abel.

A week later, the artist will perform at the “Super Bowl” – the final battle for the title of the US National Football League title. Tesfaye’s performance should be the longest in history: the performer has already spent seven million dollars on it from his personal budget.