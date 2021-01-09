The Viking that stormed the Capitol was detained in the USA

A federal court in the District of Columbia has indicted Jacob Anthony Chansley of Arizona, also known as Jake Angeli, connected with the riots at the US Capitol, in the form of a “Viking”. The US Department of Justice announced this on January 9 on its website.

The man entered the congress building naked to the waist, wearing a fur hat with horns and white-blue-red paint on his face. He also carried a spear about 180 cm long with an American flag tied just below the blade.

He was charged with deliberate entry into a prohibited building without legal authority, as well as forcible entry and disturbance of public order on the territory of the Capitol. Today Chansley was arrested.

36-year-old Adam Johnson from Florida was also detained. It was he who removed the podium of the Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi. Derrick Evans, 35, from West Virginia, was detained and arrested. On January 6, he broadcast live on his Facebook page, a video of him joining the crowd and encouraging them to enter the US Capitol illegally. The video shows Evans crossing the threshold of the door to the US Capitol and yelling, “We’re in, we’re in! Derrick Evans in the Capitol! ”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office is reviewing three cases for the District of Columbia. They are being investigated by the FBI’s Washington Field Office and the United States Capitol Police.

In the early days of 2021, US President Donald Trump announced a rally of his supporters in Washington on January 6. As a result, riots broke out in the US capital during the discussion in Congress of the presidential election results.

Read also

Legislators had to end the debate as supporters of US President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol. The police used tear gas and stun grenades. Five people were killed in the riots, including two police officers.