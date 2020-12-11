The Vampire Diaries star Candice King became a mother for the second time

Candice King shared the good news with her followers on her Instagram profile: on December 1, she gave birth to her second daughter. The actress published a photo in which she showed only the handle of the newborn, tightly wrapped around her thumb.

Candice Joe King’s husband also announced the birth of his daughter on the social network and did not hide the child from the public: he posted a picture of a little girl on his personal blog and even said what he and his wife named her.

“This is the best year of my life and I am sincerely happy to welcome our Josephine June King,” guitarist Fray signed the photo in which he was holding his youngest daughter in his arms.

We will remind, Candice and Joe King got married in October 2014. The wedding ceremony took place in New Orleans and was themed – in the vintage style beloved by the bride.

In the American press, the wedding was dubbed “The Vampire Diaries’ Reunion Party,” because many of the show’s colleagues attended. It is worth noting that the role of Carolyn Forbes brought the actress worldwide fame and it was for her that she received the 2012 Youth Choice Award.

In August 2016, the couple announced Candace’s first pregnancy. On January 15, the firstborn was born to the young family – the eldest daughter of actress and musician Florence May King, who was blessed by Pope Francis in the womb during his visit to the United States.