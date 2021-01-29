The USA wants to make one killer robot to check how dangerous it is

Before deciding whether the US military could develop autonomous killer robots, an advisory group to the US Congress decided that the government should try to create at least one.

The group, led by former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, wrapped up a two-day public discussion on Tuesday about the use of AI for national security and military technological advancement.

Its deputy chairman, Robert Work, a former deputy defense secretary, said autonomous weapons are expected to be less mistaken on the battlefield than humans. According to a Google spokesman, this will lead to a reduction in losses.

Over the past eight years, a coalition of non-governmental organizations has pushed for a treaty banning killer robots’ creation and use. The main argument of opponents of using AI on the battlefield is that human control is necessary to assess attacks’ proportionality and blame war crimes. Thirty countries are calling for a ban on the use of killer robots, according to the coalition website, and a United Nations body has met on the issue since at least 2014.

While autonomous weapon capabilities have been around for decades, concern has intensified with AI development to support them. Besides, numerous studies have uncovered biases in artificial intelligence systems and demonstrated examples of software abuse.

At its meetings this week, the US National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence acknowledged the risks of autonomous weapons. Nevertheless, the authorities so far prefer to combat the proliferation of robotic systems based on AI rather than introducing an appropriate treaty or completely banning them. The commission said that this “would be contrary to the interests of the United States.”

As a result, the commission members concluded that Congress should at least think about giving a chance to killer robots or artificial intelligence systems, according to Reuters. Otherwise, the military may never know if they are actually acting effectively enough during hostilities.

Mary Wareham, the coordinator for the eight-year Stop Killer Robots campaign, said the commission’s emphasis “on the need to compete with similar investments made by China and Russia … only serves to encourage an arms race.”

In addition to AI-powered weapons, a lengthy commission report recommended the use of AI by intelligence agencies to facilitate data collection and analysis; allocate $ 32 billion annually in federal funding for AI research; create new bodies, including a digital corps modeled after the Army Medical Corps and a Technology Competitiveness Council chaired by the Vice President of the United States.

The Commission is due to submit its final report to Congress in March, but recommendations are optional.