The USA resume cooperation with allies for the recovery of the world economy

This was stated by Janet Yellen, the US Treasury Department head, during the G7 Finance Ministers ‘ summit.

President Joe Biden’s administration said on Friday it was resuming engagement with the United States ‘ allies to help lift the global economy out of its worst recession since the Great Depression.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, speaking with her G7 counterparts, confirmed that Washington is committed to multilateralism and “attaches the utmost importance to deepening our international engagement and strengthening our alliances.”

Yellen announced an online summit of G7 finance ministers held on Friday under the United Kingdom’s chairmanship. She called for continued financial support to guarantee the recovery, saying, “now is the time for decisive action.”

In addition to the United States and the United Kingdom, the “Big Seven” includes Japan, France, Germany, Italy, and Canada.

Biden proposed spending another $ 1.9 trillion to boost the US economy, in addition to the $ 4 trillion spent by his predecessor, Donald Trump, to combat the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Experts had expected the G7 finance ministers to support a new issue of the International Monetary Fund’s Special Drawing Rights (SDR) units of account to help poor countries affected by the crisis. On Thursday, sources said that representatives of the US administration, the largest shareholder of the IMF, announced the possibility of a recent issue of SDR for $ 500 billion.

Yellen called on the Group of Seven countries and international financial institutions to address the problems faced by developing countries, the US Treasury Department said.

A G7 source, who asked not to be named, said the United States had told other countries it needed several weeks to complete the SDR issue.

During the summit, Yellen said that the US Treasury’s involvement in addressing climate change “will change dramatically compared to the last four years.”