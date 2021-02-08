The US will return to the UN Human Rights Council as an observer

On Monday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will announce the return of the United States to the UN Human Rights Council as an observer, the Associated Press reports, citing anonymous sources.

In 2018, the United States announced its withdrawal from the UN HRC. Representatives of the administration of former President Donald Trump have repeatedly criticized the HRC for “bias” towards Israel and spoke negatively because the members of the Council are Venezuela, China, and Cuba.

According to the agency, Blinken and a senior US diplomat in Geneva will announce that Washington will return to the Council as an observer but will seek the role of a full member.

According to one senior source, the current US administration believes that the council needs to be reformed, but the easiest way to promote change is through interaction. According to him, it is “an important forum for those who fight against tyranny and injustice around the world.”