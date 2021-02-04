The US will raise the limit on accepting refugees

The United States will raise the limit on accepting refugees to 125 thousand a year, US President Joe Biden said.

“Today, I will approve an executive order that will begin the hard work of rebuilding our refugee admissions program to help the unprecedented need in this program on a global scale,” Biden said, delivering a keynote speech on foreign policy at the State Department.

“This executive order will allow us to raise the refugee intake to 125,000 again in the first fiscal year of the administration,” Biden said.

Under former President Donald Trump, the United States almost stopped accepting refugees, setting a limit of 15 thousand people for 2021. Also, de facto refugees are almost not accepted due to the coronavirus pandemic.