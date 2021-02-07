The US to terminate asylum agreements with three countries

The United States suspended the agreements concluded under former President Donald Trump with El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras on cooperation in asylum issues and began the procedure for their termination, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said.

“The United States has suspended and begun the process of terminating the asylum cooperation agreement with El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras as the first concrete steps toward broader cooperation and engagement in the region proposed by President Biden,” the State Department said in a statement.

The validity of these documents, which were supposed to be considered for asylum not in the United States but these countries, is suspended immediately. The authorities of these countries were notified of this decision. In fact, only the agreement with Guatemala is suspended; the other two did not have time to enter into force.