The US to sell arms to Morocco

The transaction volume is approximately 1 billion dollars.

According to sources close to the administration of Donald Trump, the United States has agreed to sell Morocco drones and precision weapons worth about one billion dollars.

On Friday, the administration notified the US Congress of the potential deal.

According to preliminary data, we are talking about the sale of four MQ-9B SeaGuardian drones manufactured by General Atomics and high-precision ammunition Hellfire, Paveway, and JDAM manufactured by Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, and Boeing.

Information about the deal came after the White House announced a US-brokered agreement to normalize Israel and Morocco relations.

This year, the United States offered the United Arab Emirates a deal to buy the fifth-generation F-35 multi-role combat aircraft. This happened after the US-brokered agreement on the normalization of relations between the UAE and Israel.

According to the law, the US Congress is notified of all major transactions to sell weapons abroad. Members of Congress have the right to block such transactions.