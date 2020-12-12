The US Supreme Court rejected Texas

An attempt by supporters of Donald Trump to review the results of the presidential election failed.

The US Supreme Court declined to hear the Texas lawsuit supported by 17 Republican-run States and President Donald Trump.

The plaintiffs sought to invalidate the results of elections in “disputed states” – Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania-in which Democrat Joe Biden won. According to the plaintiffs, the reason was a change in election laws in these States: in the context of the COVID-19 epidemic, more voters were allowed to vote by mail.

In turn, Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania called on the Supreme Court to refuse to hear the case. They pointed out that all changes were made in accordance with the laws and approved by state legislators and that the plaintiffs had no actual or legal reason to claim satisfaction.

Donald Trump and his lawyers have repeatedly stated massive fraud in the election but were unable to provide the courts with relevant evidence.

The Supreme Court refused to hear the suit, explaining that Texas does not have the legal authority to demand the cancellation of elections in other states.