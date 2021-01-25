The US Supreme Court rejected claims about Trump’s attempts to enrich himself at the expense of the post of president

The lower courts, in which these cases were considered, recognized the claims as untenable.

On Monday, the US Supreme Court dismissed several lawsuits against former President Donald Trump, in which he was accused of trying to enrich himself through the use of an official position. This was reported by the Associated Press (AP).

The Supreme Court has ordered the lower courts in which the cases were heard to declare the lawsuits invalid because Trump is no longer president.

One of the lawsuits in question was filed against Trump. At the same time, he was still president by prosecutors in Maryland and the Metropolitan District of Columbia over his hotel in Washington’s Old Post Office. According to the plaintiffs, the former head of the White House violated the constitution by profiting from the fact that members of foreign government delegations stayed in a hotel owned by him. At issue was the so-called emoluments clause of the Constitution, which prohibits federal government officials from accepting gifts, money, or other valuables from foreign representatives.

In another lawsuit, the owners of restaurants and hotels in New York and Washington claimed that they lost profits because they “had to compete with companies owned by the President of the United States.”