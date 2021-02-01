The US steps up efforts to fight human trafficking worldwide.

Secretary of State Blinken stated on the occasion of National Freedom Day

In the United States, Monday marks National Freedom Day – the day when President Abraham Lincoln signed a joint resolution on the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, abolishing slavery in the United States. “This is a day when, thanks to the long–standing efforts of Richard R. Wright and his associates in the fight for civil rights, we celebrate our commitment to the ideal of freedom for all,” said Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

National Freedom Day is also the culmination of National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month. As Blinken recalled, today, 24.9 million people around the world are exploited by traffickers.

“Our country is trying to overcome the consequences of both the transatlantic slave trade and the oppression of recently freed people and their descendants,” the Secretary of State stressed, assuring that the State Department will do everything possible to intensify efforts to combat this problem at the global level, together with various international partners, civil society organizations and the private sector, as well as with the US Congress and federal agencies.

“The State Department’s annual report on human trafficking allows us to predict new trends in this area, including in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as to engage our partners and provide assistance to ensure progress around the world,” he added.

The State Department is also launching a new project, including a network of expert consultants on human trafficking, to learn more about the link between institutional racism and human trafficking and determine how to integrate an equality-based approach.

“We must step up our efforts and revive our role as a leader in the global fight to end human trafficking, reaffirming our commitment to engage constructively with victims and fight human trafficking in all its manifestations,” Blinken concluded.