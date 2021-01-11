The US State Department intends to include the Houthis in the list of terrorist organizations

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Washington’s intention to include the Houthi movement, Ansar Allah, in the list of foreign terrorist organizations, which means freezing assets in the United States and prohibiting American citizens or companies from doing business with its defendants.

This is stated in a press release published on the website of the State Department.

“The State Department will notify Congress of my intention to declare (the movement) Ansar Allah-sometimes called the Houthis-a foreign terrorist organization,” the US diplomat said in a press release.

It is noted that Washington intends to include three leaders of the Yemeni rebel movement as terrorists. According to Pompeo, these measures “will provide additional tools to counter the terrorist activities of Ansar Allah, supported by Iran, according to the United States.”

The Secretary of State added that such a decision is also aimed at advancing efforts to achieve a “peaceful, sovereign and unified Yemen, free from Iranian interference and at peace with its neighbors.”