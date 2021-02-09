The US Senate approved the nomination of Kathleen Hicks for the post of the First Deputy Minister of Defense

She will be the first woman in this position.

The Senate of the US Congress unanimously approved the candidacy of American President Joe Biden, Kathleen Hicks, for the post of First Deputy Secretary of Defense of the country. The session was broadcast on the website of the upper house of the legislature.

Hicks, 50, will soon be sworn in and will become the first woman to serve as the first deputy head of the Pentagon.

Speaking at a hearing in the relevant Senate committee, she argued that “it is not in the interests of the United States and its allies to see Russia and China build up their nuclear arsenals.” According to her, a special challenge for the US Armed Forces is “the ongoing military modernization of the Armed Forces in China – a key priority – and a destructive Russia.” Hicks said that the new US administration would adjust the National Defense Strategy and nuclear doctrine released in 2018. She also called for expanding the US missile defense system in the Asia-Pacific region and the Indian Ocean zone.