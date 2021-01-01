The US Senate approved the defense budget despite the veto Trump

More than two-thirds of the members of the upper house voted for the document.

The US Senate approved the defense budget for the fiscal year 2021, overcoming the veto that Donald Trump imposed on the law. More than two-thirds of the members of the upper house voted for the document.

The draft defense budget, among other things, provides for the expansion of sanctions against “Nord stream-2.” As previously reported, companies that promote the sale lease, or provision of pipe-laying vessels for the construction of gas pipelines will fall under the restrictions. The sanctions will also affect companies that provide services, funds for the modernization or installation of equipment on ships for laying the “Nord stream-2.”

The defense budget also has articles on further arms supplies to Ukraine, a ban on cooperation between the American and Russian military. The document also includes sanctions against Turkey for the supply of Russian S-400 air defense systems.

Trump refused to sign the defense budget. The President of the United States did not like the articles about the renaming of military bases, which are named after military leaders of the slave-owning South during the American Civil War and measures introducing responsibility of social networks and media for the content they publish.