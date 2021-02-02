The US Senate approved Pete Buttigieg Minister of Transport

From 2012 to 2020, he served as mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

Senate of the US Congress voted overwhelmingly in favor of approving Pete Buttigieg, Minister of Transport of the country. The meeting was broadcast on the website of the upper house of the American legislature.

Buttigieg previously, along with the current head of state Joe Biden, claimed the nomination for the US presidential candidate from the Democratic Party. In March 2020, he withdrew from the race and later supported Biden. From 2012 to 2020, Buttigieg was mayor of the city of South Bend (Indiana).

The new minister openly adheres to a non-traditional orientation.