The US Senate approved Denis McDonough on the post of Minister of Veterans Affairs

The Senate of the US Congress approved the candidacy of US President Joe Biden Denis McDonough for the post of Secretary of Veterans Affairs. 87 senators voted for his appointment; seven opposed it.

McDonough, 51, will soon be sworn in.

Previously, he served as chief of staff of the White House staff in administering the 44th President of the United States, Barack Obama. McDonough was also Obama’s deputy national security aide.

The Department of Veterans Affairs is the second-largest government agency in the United States, after the Department of Defense.