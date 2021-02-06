The US Secretary of State discussed the deal with Iran with the foreign ministers of Great Britain, Germany, and France

The Joe Biden administration is exploring the possibility of resuming negotiations with Tehran.

On Friday, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken held a virtual meeting with the Foreign Ministers of Great Britain, Germany, and France. The meeting took place against the background of discussions about the resumption of a multilateral agreement on Iran’s nuclear program, which is being conducted in the administration of President Joe Biden.

Recall that in 2018, Donald Trump announced the US withdrawal from the deal that Iran concluded with the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, the EU, and Germany in 2015.

According to US State Department spokesman Ned Price, Washington wanted to “make sure that it keeps up with its European partners.”

Recall that Iran was supposed to allow IAEA inspectors to its nuclear facilities under the terms of the agreement. In exchange, Iran was promised an easing of international sanctions.

Biden has previously said that if Tehran returns to strict compliance with the 2015 nuclear pact, it will be the starting point for new negotiations between Washington and Tehran and the conclusion of a broader. agreement. In Tehran, in turn, they demand that sanctions be eased first. Until then, they rule out negotiations on broader security issues

The meeting with Blinken was attended by British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

In addition to the Iranian topic, the meeting discussed the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, events in Russia, China, and Myanmar, and the problem of climate change.