The US said that the Senate does not have the authority to impeach Trump after he leaves office

The Senate of the US Congress does not have the constitutional authority to remove Donald Trump from office as part of the impeachment process after leaving the post of president. This opinion was expressed by the chairman of the Legal Committee of the upper house of the US legislature, Republican Lindsey Graham.

“Both the text itself, which spells out the constitutional powers of Congress under impeachment, and the obvious purpose of this procedure make it clear that Congress does not have the constitutional authority to impeach the president when he has already left office,” says the letter that Graham sent to the leader of the Democratic minority in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, who after the inauguration of Democrat Joseph Biden will become the leader of the Democratic majority.

“The right of impeachment exists to protect the country from the harm that the current president can do to it if he remains in power, and not to avenge political grievances,” Graham is convinced.

Earlier, the leader of the Republican majority in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, said that the impeachment procedure for Trump in the US Senate could not be completed before the inauguration of President-elect Joseph Biden, which will take place on January 20. At the same time, Schumer previously indicated that the Senate would also vote on banning Trump from holding public office if the upper house approves the impeachment of the head of the White House.