The US said it would confront China from a “position of strength” in all areas

The United States intends to secure a position of strength to compete with the great powers and fight against transnational threats, the White House stressed.

The United States intends to effectively confront China from a “position of strength” in all areas, including security, diplomacy, economy, and technology. This was stated on Thursday at a briefing at the White House by the Assistant to the United States President for National Security, Jake Sullivan.

“Our vision is that once we establish a position of strength, we can more effectively counter our rivals, especially China,” Sullivan said. “In any field: security, diplomacy, economics, and technology.”

The assistant to the president noted that the United States intends to secure a position of strength to compete with the great powers and fight against transnational threats. He said that there was a position of deputy for cyber and high technologies in the structure of the National Security Council of the White House.

Yang Jiechi, a member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and head of the office of the CPC Central Committee’s Foreign Affairs Commission, said on Tuesday that Beijing has never sought to challenge or take Washington’s place in the world and does not intend to share spheres of influence with it.