The US plans to impose sanctions against “Nord stream-2”

The current US President Donald Trump administration is preparing a new package of sanctions against the “Nord stream-2” project, which is designed to make its implementation impossible, Reuters reported.

“We have struck blow after blow, and now we are ready to drive a stake into the heart of this project,” the agency quoted a senior us official who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity.

It is noted that Washington called on European partners and private companies to refrain from work on completing the project.

According to the Agency’s interlocutors, the sanctions will not affect officials or governments, but it is not specified who exactly may be affected by the restrictions.

One of the sources also said that some European organizations could avoid sanctions if they make “good-faith efforts to curtail their participation (in the project).”