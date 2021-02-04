The US Navy destroyer Rafael Peralta has arrived in Japan for permanent deployment

The area of responsibility of the US Navy’s Seventh Fleet, based in Yokosuka, includes the western Pacific Ocean and the eastern Indian Ocean.

The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer Rafael Peralta (USS Rafael Peralta, DDG-115) arrived at the port of the US naval base Yokosuka in Japan on Thursday for permanent deployment. This was announced by the command of the Seventh Fleet of the US Navy.

“The presence of the destroyer Rafael Peralta strengthens the national security of the United States, its allies and partners, and improves the ability to protect strategic interests,” the US military command said in a statement. In a statement, the command of the Seventh Fleet of the US Navy emphasizes that the Rafael Peralta is one of the newest and most advanced ships of the US Navy. “Such ships demonstrate our commitment to ensuring regional security and supporting our allies and partners in implementing the rule of law in the Indian-Pacific region,” the statement added.

The area of responsibility of the US Navy’s Seventh Fleet, based in Yokosuka, includes the western Pacific Ocean and the eastern Indian Ocean. The U.S. Navy’s nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan (USS Ronald Reagan, CVN-76) is also based there.