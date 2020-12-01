The US Navy decided to write off the landing ship after a fire on it

The fire broke out in the summer of this year.

The landing ship Bonhomme Richard will be taken out of service by the US Navy due to damage sustained due to a fire that broke out on it this summer.

This is reported in a press release issued by the US Navy.

“After careful consideration, the Navy decided to decommission the USS Bonhomme Richard… due to significant damage sustained during a fire in July,” the report said.

The US military estimates that repairs to the San Diego-based ship could cost more than $3 billion and take five to seven years.

In this regard, the Navy concluded that the restoration of Bonhomme Richard is not appropriate.