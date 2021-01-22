The US lawmaker introduced a resolution on the impeachment of Biden a day after the inauguration

Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene said about his practice of abuse of power as vice president.

Member of the House of Representatives Marjorie Taylor Green (Republican from Georgia) on Thursday introduced a draft resolution on the impeachment of President Joseph Biden the day after his inauguration. This is stated in a statement issued by its press service.

“Biden is unfit to hold the office of president. His practice of abusing power as Vice President [under the administration of the 44th President Barak] the Obama campaign is lengthy and worrisome. President Biden has demonstrated that he will do everything possible to save his son Hunter and to fill his family’s pockets with cash from corrupt foreign energy companies,” said Green, who, as noted by the newspaper Politico, adheres to various conspiracy theories. According to her version, Biden allowed his son to ” siphon money from America’s biggest enemies-Russia and China.”

At the same time, the press service of the legislator has not yet published the text of the accusation article itself, which should indicate what specific offense the democrat committed.

Last week, Green announced her intention to initiate the impeachment of Democrat Biden on his first day on the job. She announced this a few hours after congressmen approved the indictment as part of the impeachment of former President Donald Trump.