The US Justice Department is investigating Hunter Biden’s business contacts in China

The US Justice Department investigates the business contacts of the son of US presidential candidate Joe Biden Hunter in China. This is reported by Fox News, citing sources.

The channel’s interlocutor noted that the investigation was initiated based on reports on “suspicious foreign transactions.”

According to another source, Hunter Biden’s reports are related to “China and other foreign countries.” He also added that this investigation was launched in 2018.

Earlier in the state of Delaware has also initiated an investigation paid by the son of Democrat tax deductions. Biden’s staff expressed support for Hunter.