The US Justice Department accused Facebook of discrimination against American workers

According to the Ministry of Justice, the world’s largest social network prefers to hire foreigners with temporary work visas, refusing to work for qualified applicants from the United States.

The US Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Facebook Inc, which owns the world’s largest social network, accusing the tech giant’s management of discriminating against American workers. Facebook, the lawsuit says, hires foreign employees who are cheaper for the company’s budget.

The Ministry of Justice has accused the company of giving preferences when hiring foreign employees working on H-1B visas.

H1-B visas allow American companies to hire foreign workers in “specialties that require the use of specialized knowledge.” Opponents of H1-B say companies, especially tech companies, use this visa program to hire foreigners for less money.

The Justice Department also said that Facebook “refused” to consider qualified US citizens who applied for more than 2,600 open positions with an average annual salary of $ 156,000.

The lawsuit was filed due to an investigation that the Justice Department conducted into Facebook’s employment practices that lasted for two years, the New York Times reported.

“Our message to job seekers is clear: if any companies deny [Americans] employment opportunities by illegally favoring temporary visa holders, the Department of Justice will hold them accountable,” Eric Dreiband, assistant attorney general for civil rights, said in an interview. Our message to all employers, including those working in the technology sector, is [also] clear: you can’t illegally hire or consider temporary visa holders to the detriment of American workers.”

“Facebook has been working with the Department of Justice to address this issue,” Daniel Roberts, a spokesman for the company, told Reuters, “and while we dispute the allegations in the lawsuit, we cannot comment on the pending litigation.”

According to the New York Times, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, whose personal fortune is estimated at $ 100 billion, has long been an advocate for immigrants to work in the technology sector. In 2013, he created a non-profit organization Fwd.US, which lobbies for easier hiring immigrants for high-tech jobs.

The Justice Department’s case against Facebook is another challenge for Silicon Valley’s largest companies, which have been criticized in recent years for violating antitrust laws, targeting competitors, and failing to respect user privacy and posting content offensive to some people.