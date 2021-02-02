The US is studying the possibility of returning to the Open Skies Treaty

At the same time, the United States believes that Russia does not fully comply with it, the State Department noted.

The new US administration is studying the possibility of returning to the Open Skies Treaty (OST) but believes that the Russian Federation does not fully comply with the agreement. This was stated on Tuesday at a briefing by the head of the press service of the State Department, Ned Price.

“We are studying the issue [of the Open Skies Treaty], we will decide the due course. As we know, Russia still does not fully comply with the treaty,” he said.

On November 22, the United States officially stopped fulfilling its obligations under the Open Skies Treaty.

Donald Trump announced his withdrawal from the agreement on May 21.