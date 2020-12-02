The US is investigating a possible corruption scheme to obtain a pardon

The US Department of Justice is investigating a scheme linked to the White House for possible bribery in exchange for receiving a presidential pardon, according to declassified court documents.

According to documents declassified on Tuesday, the corruption scheme likely involved “a substantial political contribution in exchange for a presidential pardon or reprieve.” All names mentioned in the investigation during declassification were hidden.

The documents show that a judge earlier this year granted Federal prosecutors access to electronic devices to examine discussions related to the “bribe-for-clemency” scheme.