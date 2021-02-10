The US is considering various options for helping Myanmar

According to the State Department, the military, who staged a coup in the country, may face “serious consequences.”

The United States continues to prioritize the situation in Burma (Myanmar) and is considering various options to help the country where the military staged a coup. Those responsible for the coup will face “serious problems,” State Department spokesman Ned Price promised.

During the briefing, Price condemned the violent actions of the authorities against the demonstrators and repeated the call for the Burmese military to relinquish power in the country. Price added that the Biden administration would provide more information about its plans for Myanmar in the coming days.

Myanmar’s military leaders seized control of the country on February 1 as part of a one-year emergency state. The military-linked the move to allegations of fraud in the November elections and promised to hold recent elections in a year and then hand over power to the winner. The country’s de facto leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, and some other representatives of the ruling National League for Democracy party were detained.

On the same day, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed grave concern and alarm over reports that the Burmese military had detained several civilian government leaders. The head of the State Department called on the military to “release all government officials and civil society leaders and respect the will of the people of Burma as expressed in the November 8 democratic elections.”