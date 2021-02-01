The US is considering a response to the situation around Navalny

This was stated by Secretary of State Blinken in an interview with NBC.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed deep concern about the violent suppression of protest demonstrations in Russia. The head of the State Department said this in an interview with NBC on Monday.

The US Foreign Minister said that he is considering what the response should be to the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and other Russian leadership actions. These actions include Russian interference in the US election, a cyberattack on the Solar Wind Company, and alleged rewards from Russia for killing US military personnel in Afghanistan.

According to Blinken, the Biden administration will consider the possibility of introducing new sanctions against Russia.

In an interview devoted to key international issues, the Secretary of State also pointed to the possibility of introducing new sanctions against Pyongyang.

Referring to the Iranian issue, Blinken noted that only weeks would separate Tehran from the possession of material to create nuclear weapons if the Iranian regime continues to circumvent the restrictions imposed by the nuclear agreement. The head of the State Department stressed at the same time that the Americans held by Iran should be unconditionally released, regardless of what the future agreement with Tehran on the nuclear issue will be.