The US intends to start a direct dialogue with Iran through European intermediaries

Earlier, the official representative of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Saeed Khatibzadeh, said that Tehran would not make a single step towards Washington until the United States returns to the implementation of the JCPOA.

The United States is ready, through intermediaries in Europe, to invite the Iranian authorities to start direct bilateral negotiations. This statement was made on January 25 by the Sky News Arabia TV channel, referring to the statement of a source in the US Department of Defense.

According to a Pentagon source, “the administration of [US President Joseph] Biden intends to initiate a direct dialogue with Tehran through European mediators.”

Earlier on January 25, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that Tehran would not make a single step towards Washington until the United States returns to implementing the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program.

Khatibzadeh’s statement was made against the background of information about the possible return of the United States to the JCPOA with Iran after the beginning of the presidential term of Joseph Biden. In turn, the candidate for the post of US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, said on January 19 that Biden would seek a longer-term deal with Iran based on the JCPOA on the Iranian nuclear program, as well as a solution to the missile problem of Tehran. He stressed that Washington would consult with the US Congress, Israel, and the Gulf states as part of future steps on Iran.