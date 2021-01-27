The US intends to purchase another 200 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine

However, additional volumes are unlikely to be delivered before the end of the summer, which increases the likelihood of a shortage.

President Joe Biden announced that the United States is working to purchase another 200 million doses of coronavirus vaccines, double their supply in the country.

Federal officials are negotiating with Moderna and Pfizer to receive 100 million doses from each company to bring the total amount of vaccines delivered to the country to 600 million.

Ultimately, this will give the United States the ability to vaccinate up to 300 million Americans, President Biden said.

“This is a consolidated plan that removes all questions and leaves nothing to chance,” he said. “This is a wartime effort.”

However, the companies will not be able to make these additional deliveries until the summer, which increases the likelihood of a shortage that may persist for several months.

Biden outlined new plans to purchase and increase the weekly volume of vaccines distributed among states, tribes, and territories, from 8.6 million doses to at least 10 million in the next three weeks.

The Department of Health and Human Services also plans to bring estimated supply data for the next three weeks to the states, tribes, and territories, Biden said.

“This will give governors, mayors, and local leaders greater certainty about supplies so they can implement their plans to vaccinate as many people as possible,” he said.

Each vaccine requires two doses. The second dose should be administered approximately three to four weeks after the first, depending on the vaccine.

After several states reported shortages of the vaccine, Biden made the announcement, causing tens of thousands of people who signed up for the vaccine to complain about its cancellation.

The President again warned that coronavirus incidence would continue to grow, noting that the number of deaths may reach 500 thousand by the end of February. At the same time, the head of state remains confident in his administration’s plan to combat COVID-19.

“I hope that by the end of the summer, you will all be telling me that there are too many vaccines and too much equipment left,” he said.

After a joint phone call with state governors and senior Biden administration officials, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said the limited additional supplies of vaccines are “just a small fraction of what Americans desperately need.”