The US imposes visa restrictions on CCP members

Party members and their relatives will not be able to get visas for more than a month.

The administration of US President Donald Trump has issued rules restricting entry to the country for members of the Chinese Communist Party and their families, the New York Times reported on Thursday.

The validity of tourist visas for party members and their relatives is limited to one month with the right of a single entry, the newspaper reports, citing sources familiar with the situation.

Previously, party members, like other Chinese citizens, could receive US visas for up to 10 years.

According to the newspaper, citing a source in the State Department, this decision is part of an effort to protect the United States from the “malicious influence” of the CCP.