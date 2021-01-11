The US imposes sanctions on Ukraine for election meddling

Washington has imposed sanctions on seven citizens and four information resources of Ukraine in connection with the US presidential election.

As reported on the website of the American Ministry of Finance, the list includes the resources of TOV “Era-Media,” the Only News agency, Nabuleaks and TOV “Skeptic” (“Behemoth Media”), as well as Alexander Dubinsky, Dmitry Kovalchuk, Konstantin Kulik, Alexander Onishchenko, Anton Simonenko, Andrey Telizhenko, and Peter Zhuravel.

According to the agency, these people and organizations are part of the Russian-related “part of the influence associated with Andrei Derkach” – a deputy of the Verkhovna Rada. Washington calls him a Russian agent and accuses him of influencing the election by spreading false stories about American officials.

Derkach released two parts of recordings of alleged telephone conversations between former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and US leader-elect Joe Biden, which, according to him, indicate international corruption and treason of the former head of Ukraine. Poroshenko claimed that the recordings were fabricated.

In September, the United States imposed sanctions on Derkach and three Russian citizens suspected of cybercrime involvement.