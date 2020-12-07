The US imposes sanctions on 14 Chinese MPs over Hong Kong

The US has imposed sanctions on 14 members of the National People’s Congress (NPC) over Hong Kong, the Finance Ministry said on Monday.

The sanctions affected 14 members of the NPC Standing Committee of the 13th convocation.

Sanctions, as previously reported, are imposed due to the resignation of members of the legislative Assembly of Hong Kong.

Sanctions mean the seizure of property and Bank funds listed in the United States, as well as a ban on doing business with them by American citizens. Also, as stated in connection with the introduction of sanctions, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, included in the sanctions list of individuals and their relatives, will be banned from entering the United States.

“Our actions today underscore that the United States will continue to work with our allies and partners to hold Beijing accountable for undermining Hong Kong’s promised autonomy,” Pompeo said. He called on the Chinese authorities to fulfill their international obligations and listen to numerous countries’ statements that condemn Beijing’s actions.

Even before the announcement of the sanctions, when information about their preparation appeared in the press, the Chinese Foreign Ministry called on the United States to stop interfering in Hong Kong’s Affairs and China’s Internal Affairs, threatening to take countermeasures to protect China’s sovereignty, security and development interests.