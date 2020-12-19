The US imposes new sanctions on Venezuela

The Trump administration said that individuals and companies responsible for rigging the elections in favor of Maduro should be punished.

The United States imposed sanctions on two individuals and one company that the US authorities consider to be accomplices in rigging the results of elections in Venezuela.

The Venezuelan company Ex-Cle Soluciones Biometricas C. A., which deals with biometric technologies, was included in the sanctions list. The US Treasury Department explained that the company assisted the Maduro regime in holding parliamentary elections.

Also under the sanctions were a citizen of Argentina and Italy Guillermo Carlos San Agustin and Venezuelan Marcos Javier Machado Requena, who collaborated with Soluciones Biometricas.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that “the Maduro regime, which is rigging elections, demonstrates a disregard for the democratic aspirations of the Venezuelan people.”

Recall that in the December 6 elections to the Venezuelan parliament, Maduro’s allies received the majority. The United States, the European Union, and more than a dozen Latin American countries have said they do not recognize the results of Venezuela’s parliamentary elections because they do not consider them fair.