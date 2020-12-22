The US imposes additional restrictions on issuing visas to Chinese officials

Earlier, Washington tightened the rules for granting tourist visas to CPC members and next of kin.

The United States is imposing additional restrictions on US entry visas’ issuance to Chinese officials deemed responsible for human rights violations. This is stated in a written statement issued on Monday by US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo.

“Today, I announce the introduction of additional restrictions <…> on the issuance of visas to Chinese officials who are considered responsible for or involved in policies or actions aimed at repressing religious or spiritual practices, ethnic minorities, dissidents, human rights defenders, journalists, trade unionists, civil society activists and participants in peaceful protests,” the US Foreign Minister said. According to him, relatives of such categories of Chinese citizens may also face new restrictions.

“The current actions of the US administration create additional restrictions applied to all officials of the CPC (Communist Party of China), engaged in such repressive activities, regardless of their location, ” Pompeo stressed.

The current US government, led by President Donald Trump, has consistently tightened Washington’s policy towards Beijing in almost all areas.

Earlier, the United States decided to tighten the rules for granting tourist visas to CPC members and next of kin. Now they will be able to obtain visas for a period of only one month of stay with a one-time right of entry into the country. Before that, such visas were issued for a period of 10 years. Commenting on the US authorities’ decision, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said that the tightening of the rules for granting tourist visas to CPC members by the us side is contrary to Washington’s interests.