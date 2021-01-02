The US House of Representatives may switch to gender-neutral addresses

It is also planned to create a committee to overcome economic inequality.

Democrats in the House of Representatives of the US Congress initiated the legislative of a package of rules that includes the use of gender-neutral appeals in the procedures of the lower house. In particular, it is proposed to replace the use of the pronouns “he,” “she” with the addresses “representative” or “delegate.” As reported on Saturday by the news portal Axios, several Republicans criticized such an initiative.

Also, “father” and “mother” can be replaced by “parent” and “brother,” “sister” – by “relative.” “The subsection changes the use of pronouns, kinship ties, and other references to gender in accordance with the consideration of all members of the House of Representatives, delegates, staff members, and their families,” the document circulated, mentioning the proposed measures.

According to the initiative, it is also planned to create a special committee to overcome economic inequality. In a statement, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic Rules Committee Chairman James McGovern said Congress intends to address “issues of inequality based on race, color, ethnicity, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity <…> by changing [the use of] pronouns and cognates in House procedures to gender-neutral.”

The new US Congress will start working on January 3.