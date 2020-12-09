The US House of Representatives approved the military budget for 2021

The House of Representatives of the US Congress approved the defense budget for 2021, which provides for sanctions against Russian gas pipelines, according to the results of the vote.

Earlier, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, threatened to veto this document. The American leader is not satisfied with some specific provisions, but Congress has ignored the President’s threats.

According to the 740-billion bill, in particular, it is planned to expand sanctions against the “Nord stream-2” and Turkish stream pipelines, further arms supplies to Ukraine, a ban on cooperation between the US and Russian military, sanctions against Turkey for the S-400 air defense system and other measures against Moscow.

The document was supported by more than 300 deputies of the House of Representatives: more than two-thirds of the total membership of 438 members. Thus, if necessary, the house can override trump’s veto, but this will also need to be done by the Senate, which has not yet voted on the bill.

Trump is not satisfied with the “sewn” in the bill’s text, Congress’s intention to rename military bases named after military leaders of the slave-owning South during the American Civil War. Supporters of the measure say it will help fight racism, while opponents say it is an unnecessary reckoning with American history.

The President also demanded that the law enshrine social networks and mass media measures for the content published by them. These measures do not apply to defense but to trump’s personal accounts and social media. Twitter, Facebook, and other platforms often note presidential statements as misinformation or controversial content. Trump accuses them of censorship and attempts to influence politics. If social networks and mass media are recognized as legally responsible for publications, this will violate the United States’ established tradition and may de facto make it extremely difficult for the mass media to work. Congress does not support the President on this issue.