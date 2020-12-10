The US has imposed sanctions against six Russian companies

The US Department of Treasury has announced new sanctions against some companies and individuals. The Agency timed these actions to coincide with International human rights day.

People and companies from Haiti, Yemen, and Russia were sanctioned. In particular, measures will be taken against Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of the Chechen Republic. The official reason is participation in serious human rights violations.

Following the head of the Chechen region, sanctions were imposed on companies with which he is associated. Among them, for example, sports organizations. One of them is the football club, “Akhmat.” Sanctions will also be imposed on the Kadyrov Foundation, Megastroyinvest Chechen construction company) and individuals associated with the ruler of the Chechen region: Vakhit Usmayev, Timur Duagazayev, and others.