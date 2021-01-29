The US has expressed its desire to strengthen and extend the term of restrictions on the nuclear deal with Iran
The United States wants to strengthen and extend the restrictions under the nuclear deal with Iran and extend it to other activities of Tehran. This was stated on Friday by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki at a regular briefing for journalists.
“President [Joe Biden] has made it clear that he believes that through diplomatic efforts, the US should seek to extend and strengthen nuclear-related restrictions on Iran and address other issues of concern,” she said. At the same time, Psaki made it clear that it is premature to talk about Biden and the Iranian leadership contacts.