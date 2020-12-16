The US has expanded the list of sanctions on Iran

It includes companies from the UAE, Vietnam, and China.

The US authorities have expanded the list of sanctions on Iran, including a Vietnamese citizen and five companies. This was reported on Wednesday on the website of the US Treasury Department.

The list includes two companies from the UAE, two from China, and a petrochemical corporation from Vietnam. Companies from the UAE and China, according to the ministry, are associated with the export of Iranian petrochemical products through the mediation of Triliance Petrochemical Co. Ltd., which was already included in the sanctions lists in January 2020. US authorities believe that they provided transportation services to Triliance Petrochemical Co. Ltd. and conducted financial transactions on its behalf.

“The petrochemical and oil industries are the main sources of funding for the Iranian regime, which uses them to support its malicious agenda inside and outside the country. The United States will continue to act against individuals who support illegal entities involved in the transportation of Iranian oil and petrochemical products,” US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

Getting on the sanctions list means freezing assets in the United States and prohibiting American citizens or companies from doing business with its defendants.