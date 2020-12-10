The US has declared its continued support for Ukraine in the framework of the defense aid package

The United States of America confirmed its support for Ukraine in the framework of the defense assistance package.

The President’s website reports this following a meeting of the Deputy Chairman of the Office of Roman Mashovets with the United States’ charge d’affaires in Ukraine, Kristina Kvien.

At the meeting, they talked about cooperation in security, defense, military-economic, and military-technical spheres.

Mashovets stated the need to expand cooperation to strengthen the defense capability of Ukraine. For her part, Kristina Kvien confirmed the continued support of Ukraine from the United States, particularly within the American package of assistance to the national security and defense sector.

She also noted that it is important for Ukraine to continue defense reforms so that US military assistance is as effective as possible. The meeting participants agreed to develop a bilateral base of agreements on national security and defense.